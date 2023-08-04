United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of UTHR traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.37. The company had a trading volume of 436,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,738. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $1,254,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,227,075. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 138.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

