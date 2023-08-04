Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $40.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.29.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:U traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,455,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,509. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.

Insider Activity

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $58,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 389,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,735 shares of company stock valued at $22,207,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.