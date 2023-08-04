Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $19.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,131. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $161.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.22.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

