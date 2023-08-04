Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $159.30 and last traded at $155.79, with a volume of 114851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.09.

The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $47,819,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 542,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,082,000 after buying an additional 344,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 203,279 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.97.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

