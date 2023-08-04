Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Upbound Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of UPBD traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.78. Upbound Group has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently 121.43%.

UPBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Upbound Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 877 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $26,994.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

