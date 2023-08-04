Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) were down 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.30 and last traded at $62.06. Approximately 5,675,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 8,302,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Upstart Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.01 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $358,979.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 884,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,801,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $42,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,404 in the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Upstart by 3,345.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

