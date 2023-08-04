Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Up 9.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Upwork traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.73. Approximately 3,736,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,884,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $260,352.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,074.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 56,703 shares of company stock worth $493,846 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $677,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Upwork by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,916,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,596,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Upwork by 40.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 449,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 129,188 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.96 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

