Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.08

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $897.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.89.
Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46,533 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
