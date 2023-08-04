Valhi, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Valhi has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.8% per year over the last three years. Valhi has a payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Valhi Stock Performance

Shares of Valhi stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.71. Valhi has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $50.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $390.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $492.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Valhi by 108.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Valhi by 644.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 778.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also

