Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,643.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suresh L. Sani bought 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at $69,331.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,027 shares of company stock worth $140,034 over the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,247,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 703,461 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 98.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 788,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

