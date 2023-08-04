Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at DA Davidson

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.47 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $253.91 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $253.53 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,339,000 after acquiring an additional 213,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 101,897.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 145,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 347,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,148,000 after purchasing an additional 72,413 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

