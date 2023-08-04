VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stock Position Decreased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 82,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 76,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,681 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

