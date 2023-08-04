Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $283.09. 972,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.48. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
