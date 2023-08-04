Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.30. 463,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,187. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.29 and its 200 day moving average is $255.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

