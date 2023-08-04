Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Cut by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after acquiring an additional 90,569 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.43. 1,200,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,916. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

