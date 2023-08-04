Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,937 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $96,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $78.21. 1,832,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688,329. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $82.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

