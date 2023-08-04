Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 735,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,056,000 after acquiring an additional 66,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $738,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,118,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,053. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

