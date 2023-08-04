Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 4.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 272,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

