Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.57. 136,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.44. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

