Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is GFG Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

GFG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,156,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,867,000 after purchasing an additional 952,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,073,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,767. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.