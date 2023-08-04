Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $223.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.34. The company has a market capitalization of $314.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.