Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

