Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.77 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20 to $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VREX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Varex Imaging from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

VREX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 455,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,106. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a market cap of $916.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $199,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $253,996.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 82,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

