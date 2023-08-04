Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.59% of CACI International worth $39,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 3,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,073,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.20. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $245.32 and a 1-year high of $356.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

