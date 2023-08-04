Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $189.67 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 901,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $189,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DG traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.77. 1,485,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,947. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.63 and a 200-day moving average of $201.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

