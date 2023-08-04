Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $193.65 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 768,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $193,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,781. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

