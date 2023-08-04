Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $263.14 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 3.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.55% of Motorola Solutions worth $263,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $8.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.17 and its 200-day moving average is $278.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

