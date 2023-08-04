Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $42.84 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,660 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $42,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 71,628 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 4.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.49. 1,440,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,273. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 224.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

