Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 746,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in WNS were worth $69,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth about $823,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth about $2,451,000.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.42. 160,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average is $81.53. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of several research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

