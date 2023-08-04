Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.12% of Franklin Electric worth $48,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,997,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 421,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 168,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,370,000 after purchasing an additional 115,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 133,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 113,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Price Performance

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $470,652.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,324.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $470,652.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,324.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,900. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.78. 131,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,447. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

