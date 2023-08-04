Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 120,145 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,145 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Ameren worth $32,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Ameren Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.40. 1,390,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.