Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of FactSet Research Systems worth $54,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $8.95 on Friday, hitting $422.09. 239,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,126. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

