Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.97% of Federal Signal worth $32,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSS. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,044,693.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,044,693.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FSS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. 221,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

