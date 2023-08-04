Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 13,065 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $35,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 76.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.53. 415,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,690. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

