Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 150,365 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,365 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises comprises 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.05% of Insight Enterprises worth $97,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,465.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,281,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.54. 327,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.85.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

