Verasity (VRA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $47.48 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $47.48 million and $9.67 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

