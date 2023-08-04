Verisk Analytics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.70 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $5.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 67.80% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.15.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $230.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $238.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 148,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,563,000 after buying an additional 137,264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

