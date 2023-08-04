Verona Pharma’s (VRNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s previous close.

VRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $20.24. 64,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.18. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 18,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $49,869.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,968,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verona Pharma news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 359,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $7,223,037.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,777,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,857,782.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 18,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $49,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,968,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 657,705 shares of company stock worth $9,581,422. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 351,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 130,487 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $49,347,000. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $4,783,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,875,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,137,000 after purchasing an additional 196,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

