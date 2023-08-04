Versor Investments LP Acquires 6,371 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Bancorp worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,650,000 after buying an additional 460,235 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,417,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,858,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBBK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,226 shares of company stock worth $338,143. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

TBBK stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

