Versor Investments LP Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $553,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.07.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CE opened at $124.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

