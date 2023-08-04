Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Azenta were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $71.34.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. Azenta’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

