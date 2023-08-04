Versor Investments LP Buys 1,800 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.