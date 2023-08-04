Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,185,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,189,766,017.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,599 shares of company stock worth $201,292,515 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $390.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $370.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

