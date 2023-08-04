Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $996,204,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 133.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.
Agree Realty Price Performance
NYSE:ADC opened at $65.28 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $62.67 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Agree Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty
In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.79 per share, with a total value of $627,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,859,695.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 85,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,001 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Agree Realty Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
