Versor Investments LP Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,152,000 after purchasing an additional 85,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 175,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.94 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 53.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 19.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

