Versor Investments LP Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 312.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRV opened at $169.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.79 and its 200 day moving average is $177.19. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.