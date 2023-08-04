Versor Investments LP Makes New $851,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,979 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,059 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of HP by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,306,874 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after acquiring an additional 611,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of HP by 5.7% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,919,644 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 372,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. 215,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,960. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

