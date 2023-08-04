Versor Investments LP Makes New $854,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,212 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.7 %

Aflac Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AFL opened at $77.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

