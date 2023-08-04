Versor Investments LP Makes New $892,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.6 %

GPK stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

