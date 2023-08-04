Versor Investments LP Purchases 23,431 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 263.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after buying an additional 210,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fluor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after buying an additional 195,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fluor by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,479,000 after buying an additional 392,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fluor by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,225,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,812,000 after buying an additional 1,392,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR opened at $35.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -84.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.28. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

